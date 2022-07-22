Watch CBS News
Pompano Beach Storage Facility Catches On Fire Damaging Several Units

By Nicole Lauren, CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

POMPANO BEACH (CBS Miami) - A storage facility went up in flames early Friday morning on S Dixie Hwy in Pompano Beach. 

Fire crews battled the flames for over an hour, making sure the fire didn't spread to other units. At least 12 of the storage units are damaged. 

The Pompano Beach Battalion Chief tells CBS4 that an investigator came to the scene, working to determine the cause. 

The manager of the facility arrived around 6am, but told CBS4 she didn't know how many units were damaged yet. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 6:50 AM

