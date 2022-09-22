Watch CBS News
Pompano Beach shooting sends one man to the hospital

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

One person injured in Pompano Beach shooting
One person injured in Pompano Beach shooting 00:22

FORT LAUDERDALE - One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m. they received a call about a shooting near the 3100 block of NE 11th Terrace.

Arriving deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

