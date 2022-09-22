Pompano Beach shooting sends one man to the hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m. they received a call about a shooting near the 3100 block of NE 11th Terrace.
Arriving deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.