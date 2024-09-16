BSO detectives arrest Pompano Beach man in act of committing sexual battery

POMPANO BEACH — A Pompano Beach man was arrested Sunday while in the act of committing sexual battery.

According to a press release, Broward Sheriff's Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives arrested Matthew Cohen, 44, around 9:30 a.m.

Detectives, with support from BSO's Real-Time Crime Center, had previously identified Cohen's white 2003 Cadillac Escalade as part of their investigation into a separate sexual assault case.

V.I.P.E.R. detectives were surveilling the suspect and his vehicle on Sunday when they followed him to a gas station in the 500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. There, they said a woman got into Cohen's vehicle and the two drove to a nearby neighborhood and parked in the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.

According to detectives, they immediately arrested Cohen after witnessing him force the victim to perform a sex act on him.

The victim reportedly told police that Cohen initially offered to drive her to a friend's house. Instead, he demanded sexual acts and threatened to harm her if she didn't comply.

Cohen has since been charged with one count of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges potentially forthcoming. SVU detectives believe Cohen may be linked to at least two other sexual battery cases in Pompano Beach and are exploring the possibility of additional unreported incidents.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Cohen or has additional information to contact SVU Detective Melissa Wallach at (954)-321-4729.