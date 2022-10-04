Poll: Sen. Rubio leads challenger Demings in run up to November election

MIAMI - In the run-up to the November general election, Republican Senator Marco Rubio is maintaining his lead over Democrat challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race.

Statewide, 47% of Florida voters currently support Rubio, while 41% back Demings, 2% support other candidates and 10% are undecided, according to the latest Mason-Dixon poll.

Despite millions of dollars spent on advertising by both campaigns, little seems to have changed since February when Rubio led 49%-42%.

Both candidates are holding their base party voters, with the difference in the race being Rubio's advantage among unaffiliated voters (44%-39%) and also his splitting of the Hispanic vote (45%-45%) - which traditionally

leans Democratic.

Rubio had the most support in north Florida (57%-34%) and southwest Florida (58%-31%). Demings had the most support in southeast Florida (51%-34%)

The poll was conducted from September 26 through September 28, a total of 800 registered Florida voters were interviewed live by telephone statewide. All stated they were likely to vote in the November election.