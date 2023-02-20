Police: Woman rammed Florida deputy with stolen truck

MIAMI - A Florida woman is in jail after police say she rammed a deputy with a stolen U-Haul truck.

She led authorities on a chase, ending in front of a house, waking up the family that lives there.

Before 4 in the morning Sunday, a license plate reader spotted a stolen U-Haul pickup truck in Royal Palm Beach.

Deputies arrested the driver, James Boswell. But while deputies were making that arrest, investigators say Ginger Taylor hopped behind the wheel of the stolen pick-up and drove away.

Around an hour later, about 3 and a half miles away from the hotel where this all started, deputies spotted the truck.

At that point, officials say Taylor drove directly at a deputy, who shot at the U-Haul as she hit him with the vehicle.

She was able to drive away, but investigators later found out she'd been shot in the leg.

"The truck came in sideways and then fishtailed back and hit the front end of that truck," said homeowner Carlos Avalos. The pursuit ended in front of his home and all the commotion woke up his family.

"The first bang that we heard, the first loud noise, it didn't wake me up," Avalos said. "But what really got me fully awake was when I heard the officers running towards the back and yelling commands and stuff like that. A little panic came in and I went around my house making sure that everything was OK with the kids and everything in the house."

Deputies say Taylor was arrested nearby and treated for her gunshot wound.

Taylor has since been released from the hospital.

Boswell faces fraud charges and Taylor's charges include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and reckless fleeing and eluding.

The deputy was treated for his injuries and is expected to be ok.