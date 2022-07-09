Watch CBS News
Police: Woman kept mom's body in freezer to keep collecting disability benefits

MIAMI - A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of sticking the dead body of her elderly mother in a freezer inside her home so she could keep collecting her disability benefits.

Police identified the woman as 64-year-old Michele Hoskins. 

According to CBS News affiliate 12 News, neighbors became concerned after Marie Hoskins, 93, disappeared.

When police conducted a welfare check, they found the body of the elderly woman in a freezer inside the house. 

Detectives told CBS12.com that the daughter admitted to finding her mother dead, and then buying a deep freezer to keep her mother's death a secret.

She told detectives that she did what she did, so she would continue getting her mother's disability benefits.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 12:48 PM

