Police: Woman kept mom's body in freezer to keep collecting disability benefits
MIAMI - A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of sticking the dead body of her elderly mother in a freezer inside her home so she could keep collecting her disability benefits.
Police identified the woman as 64-year-old Michele Hoskins.
According to CBS News affiliate 12 News, neighbors became concerned after Marie Hoskins, 93, disappeared.
When police conducted a welfare check, they found the body of the elderly woman in a freezer inside the house.
Detectives told CBS12.com that the daughter admitted to finding her mother dead, and then buying a deep freezer to keep her mother's death a secret.
She told detectives that she did what she did, so she would continue getting her mother's disability benefits.
