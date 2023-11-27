Police: Woman attempted to pass, eat counterfeit currency at North Miami Beach Walmart
MIAMI - A woman is accused of trying to use counterfeit currency at a Walmart Supercenter in North Miami Beach.
Police identified her as Zipporah Abraham, 38, who police say tried to leave the store with a bin covering several unpaid items from the store.
Abraham was stopped by a loss prevention officer, according to arrest records.
Investigators say the unpaid items total over $850 and this wasn't her first time doing this, according to police.
Police also said she tried to eat a handful of fake bills right before being taken into custody.
Abraham faces charges related to grand theft and attempting to pass counterfeit bills.
