Police: Woman attempted to pass, eat counterfeit currency at North Miami Beach Walmart

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A woman is accused of trying to use counterfeit currency at a Walmart Supercenter in North Miami Beach.

Police identified her as Zipporah Abraham, 38, who police say tried to leave the store with a bin covering several unpaid items from the store.

Abraham was stopped by a loss prevention officer, according to arrest records.

Investigators say the unpaid items total over $850 and this wasn't her first time doing this, according to police.

Police also said she tried to eat a handful of fake bills right before being taken into custody.

Abraham faces charges related to grand theft and attempting to pass counterfeit bills. 

November 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

