Police: Two sisters reported missing in Downtown Miami area, endangered

MIAMI - Miami police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing sisters from the Downtown area.

Aniya Tyson,12, is described as 5'3" and was reported last seen in Downtown Miami area wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Amariya Tyson, 13, is described as 5'4" and was reported last seen in Downtown Miami area wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective L. Lopez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department.