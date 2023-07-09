Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Two sisters reported missing in Downtown Miami area, endangered

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing sisters from the Downtown area.

Aniya Tyson,12, is described as 5'3" and was reported last seen in Downtown Miami area wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

untitled-design.png
Two sisters reported missing in Downtown Miami.

Amariya Tyson, 13, is described as 5'4" and was reported last seen in Downtown Miami area wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective L. Lopez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.