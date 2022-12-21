Police to investigate motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Wednesday, Miami Police responded to SW 47 Ave and 8 St to investigate a reported traffic crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Upon officers' arrival, a male who was operating a motorcycle was located on the scene and appeared unconscious.

Miami Fire Rescue have since responded to the scene and the male motorcyclist has since succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle did remain on the scene.