Police to hold active shooter drill at City Place Doral

MIAMI - They say that practice makes perfect. Well, in this case, it may save a life.

Wednesday morning, Doral and Miami-Dade police officers, along with law enforcement first responder personnel from various agencies, will conduct an active shooter drill at City Place Doral.

This training comes just about a week after a mass shooting at a Nashville school in which six people were killed, including three students.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said these horrific tragedies are a constant reminder of why they always need to be prepared and ready.

He said there are several critical factors when it comes to these active school and mass casualty events. They include response time, addressing the stress levels of the officers, and communication.

"When a threat is presented, like this, in any setting, cops need to continuously move. It's a tough assignment. We are in an era where you cannot wait, as law enforcement officers, for a backup. You need to go now, every second could mean a life. So, we need to ensure that officers are getting there quickly, once they know the threat, they follow the sound of where the threat is coming from," said Lopez.

He added that it's important to conduct these types of drills in areas that officers aren't familiar with so they can see how they will react to a strange environment and assess critical response time in neutralizing a shooter.