Drivers warned: Slow down in school zones or face hefty fines

MIAMI - As we inch closer to the first day of school for Miami-Dade County, The City of Miami Police Department is warning drivers to slow down in school zones or be ready to pay up.

Depending on the school, when the flashing light is on, 15 mph is the designated speed. If caught driving even one mile over, you could face hefty fines.

"It starts at $169 between 1 and 9 miles an hour but that can go all the way up to $619 depending on how fast you're going," said Lt. John Carpenter, Commander of the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

If you are caught driving at speeds deemed reckless by Florida law, Carpenter says you can face jail time.

Speed limit signage is posted all around the 392 schools within the Miami-Dade County Public School System, the largest school district in the state of Florida.

Carpenter advises drivers to be mindful of the signs but also to watch for buses. If you fail to halt in both directions while a bus has its stop signs deployed, you can face a fine of $284.

On Wednesday, the county rolled out a fleet of 20 new clean energy electric buses to help lower emissions leaving drivers excited.

These EV (electric vehicle) buses offer a safe, clean school operation with zero emissions. This is a good benefit. I love it, we're excited, we're ready for it," said one driver to CBS News Miami.