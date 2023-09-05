Watch CBS News
Carjacking leads to police-involved shooting in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH -- An armed carjacking in Sunny Isles Beach ended in gunfire.

Investigators say a North Miami Beach police officer spotted a car after it was reported missing.

That sparked a chase that ended near Northeast 163rd Street and Collins Avenue.

Police say two people bailed out of the stolen car. 

One officer fired his gun but no one was hurt.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators say the person who was carjacked is unharmed. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 6:54 PM

