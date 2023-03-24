Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect who opened fire at Steve's Pizza in North Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect that opened fire at a North Miami restaurant. 

Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire outside Steve's Pizza, located at 12101 Biscayne Blvd. on Wednesday, March 15. 

Miami Police say the shooter walked into the restaurant wearing a hoodie with a gun in hand. 

When customers realized he was armed, they started running out.

The gunman eventually ran out, too, and then started shooting at someone towards the parking lot.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

if you have any information that can help, call police. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

