Person riding scooter in critical condition after a hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- The Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect after a vehicle collided into a person riding a scooter on Saturday.

The person was riding a scooter on Southbound Krome Avenue, in the area of SW 136th Street.

An unknown vehicle collided into the black scooter and fled the scene, according to FHP.

According to a statement by FHP, the driver of the scooter sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle that fled the scene is urged to contact *FHP (*347)