Watch CBS News
Local News

Person riding scooter in critical condition after a hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Person riding scooter in critical condition after a hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade
Person riding scooter in critical condition after a hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade 00:23

MIAMI --  The Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect after a vehicle collided into a person riding a scooter on Saturday.

The person was riding a scooter on Southbound Krome Avenue, in the area of SW 136th Street. 

An unknown vehicle collided into the black scooter and fled the scene, according to FHP.

According to a statement by FHP, the driver of the scooter sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle that fled the scene is urged to contact *FHP (*347)

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.