Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Little Haiti

MIAMI — City of Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen in Little Haiti on Saturday.

Michael Antoine Blanc is described as having short black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5'2" and weighing 85 lbs, and wearing black shoes with a black backpack. Miami Police

Michael Antoine Blanc is described as having short black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5'2" and weighing 85 lbs, and wearing black shoes with a black backpack.

If anyone has seen Blanc or knows more information about his whereabouts, please call Miami Police's Missing Persons Unit at (305) 603-6300.