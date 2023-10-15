Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Little Haiti

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — City of Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen in Little Haiti on Saturday.

michael-antoine-blanc.jpg
Michael Antoine Blanc is described as having short black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5'2" and weighing 85 lbs, and wearing black shoes with a black backpack. Miami Police

If anyone has seen Blanc or knows more information about his whereabouts, please call Miami Police's Missing Persons Unit at (305) 603-6300.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 3:50 PM

