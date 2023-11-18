Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who stole Metrobus in Downtown Miami

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Police are searching for a man they said stole a Miami-Dade Transit Metrobus in Downtown Miami on Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., City of Miami Police received a call regarding a male suspect who stole a Metrobus while the bus driver was using the restroom at a bus station.

Further information was provided to police that indicated that the man then drove near a nearby Whole Foods before abandoning it and fleeing the scene.

Officers are still investigating the incident and the search for the suspect continues.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 5:33 PM EST

