Police searching for man who stole Metrobus in Downtown Miami
MIAMI — Police are searching for a man they said stole a Miami-Dade Transit Metrobus in Downtown Miami on Friday night.
Around 9:45 p.m., City of Miami Police received a call regarding a male suspect who stole a Metrobus while the bus driver was using the restroom at a bus station.
Further information was provided to police that indicated that the man then drove near a nearby Whole Foods before abandoning it and fleeing the scene.
Officers are still investigating the incident and the search for the suspect continues.
