Police search for person who shot dog in North Miami

MIAMI - New video of a dog named Miracle. She got that name after she was shot in the head Friday in North Miami and survived. Now we're learning more about her.

"Her name is Dream, not Miracle or Emma," said Ashanti Gay. "She was never found walking on the streets. We actually called for someone to rescue her."

Ashanti says she's had Dream for the past two years after finding her in the neighborhood. Ashanti said she reported her as a stray when she turned her over to animal services after she was shot. She believes someone in her neighborhood shot her on Friday.

"When I came here, I found her laying in the grass with a bullet wound to the head. They told me they heard gunshots," Ashanti said.

Now, "I Heart Animal Rescue" has the dog, who they call Miracle, explaining the bullet traveled through her body. "So the bullet traveled from her head down into right here, I can feel it. This is the bullet. This is the bullet right here," said Cindy Mucciaccio from "I Heart Animal Rescue."

Now they're waiting for surgery. "It did some damage, some contusions on the way down, so it did some damage to the lungs, we have to wait for that to heal,"she said. "This is just the beginning for her. So we have to get an ultrasound, find out what organs were damaged, on the way down to the abdomen," Mucciaccio said.

We showed Ashanti video of the dog. "I think that my baby is a warrior, honestly. I honestly thought she was gone," she said.

Meanwhile, police are trying to find the person who pulled the trigger as "I Heart Animal Rescue" looks for a foster family after surgery. "I just want someone to give her some great love, honestly. I would want her back but because of the neighborhood, that it is in, I'm very much scared for her," Ashanti said.

If you have any information as to who shot Miracle, you can call the

North Miami Police Dept or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Also, The Brady Hunter Foundation is offering a 5,000 dollar reward in this case.

To find out more about Miracle and how you can help check out "I Heart Animal Rescue" on Instagram.