Police search for missing 11-year-old Miami Gardens girl

MIAMI - Miami Gardens Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl with autism.

Galiea Jones Duncanson was last seen at her home at 2450 NW 155th St on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m.

Galilea was wearing a Power Puff Girls book bag and she has a Hello Kitty ink stamp on her left hand.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-6473 or Detective Eric Rhymer at 305-474-1614.