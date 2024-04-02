Watch CBS News
Police search for missing 11-year-old Miami Gardens girl

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Miami Gardens Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl with autism. 

Galiea Jones Duncanson was last seen at her home at 2450 NW 155th St on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m.

Galilea was wearing a Power Puff Girls book bag and she has a Hello Kitty ink stamp on her left hand.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-6473 or Detective Eric Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 4:19 PM EDT

