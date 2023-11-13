Police respond to reported shooting in NE Miami
MIAMI - One person had to be airlifted to a local hospital following a reported shooting in NE Miami on Monday afternoon.
It happened in the area of the 12200 block of NE 5th Avenue.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units and fire rescue vehicles outside the home.
Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more vehicles become available.
