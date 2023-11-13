Watch CBS News
Police respond to reported shooting in NE Miami

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - One person had to be airlifted to a local hospital following a reported shooting in NE Miami on Monday afternoon. 

It happened in the area of the 12200 block of NE 5th Avenue. 

chopper-shooting-north-miami-16-46-2928.jpg
At least one person had to be transported to a local hospital following a reported shooting in NE Miami on Monday afternoon.  CBS News Miami

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units and fire rescue vehicles outside the home.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more vehicles become available.   

First published on November 13, 2023 / 4:44 PM EST

