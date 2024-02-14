Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to reported shooting at Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Police respond to reported shooting at Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens
Police respond to reported shooting at Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens 00:23

MIAMI - A reported shooting at the Gardens Mall Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens has prompted a large police response.

The mall was put on lockdown at around 3 p.m. and so were neighboring schools. All entrances to the mall were closed.

Police were searching all vehicles leaving the mall and those who had been inside the mall were being escorted out by law enforcement officials.

So far no injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested.

The mall is located in the 3100 block of PGA Boulevard.    

Jupiter Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were assisting Palm Beach Gardens Police in their investigation. 

The public is urged to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details. 

First published on February 14, 2024 / 5:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.