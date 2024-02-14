Police respond to reported shooting at Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens

MIAMI - A reported shooting at the Gardens Mall Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens has prompted a large police response.

The mall was put on lockdown at around 3 p.m. and so were neighboring schools. All entrances to the mall were closed.

Police were searching all vehicles leaving the mall and those who had been inside the mall were being escorted out by law enforcement officials.

So far no injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested.

There are reports of shots being fired at the Gardens Mall. First responders are on scene and investigating. The mall is on lockdown at this time. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

The mall is located in the 3100 block of PGA Boulevard.

Jupiter Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were assisting Palm Beach Gardens Police in their investigation.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.