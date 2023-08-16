Suspect sought in brazen Fort Lauderdale kidnapping, sexual assault

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police have released a new image of the suspect in a green hoodie at an ATM, believed to be connected to a kidnapping and sexual assault.

The crime spree all began around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

As a couple sat in a car on the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, a man with a gun came up to their window.

"All I heard was a loud crash, and then I heard a guy say get out of the car, get out of the car," said witness Donato Pionegro.

The man in the driver's seat hopped out of the car and the suspect hopped in with the woman in the passenger seat.

What happened next can only be described as despicable.

"That male ultimately robbed them and eventually took the car and sexually battered the female — the adult female in the car," said detective Jennifer Saint Jean with Fort Lauderdale police.

Investigators say this suspect also forced the female victim to take out money from an ATM at a local Bank of America.

The victim and the car were later found on I-95.

"The ordeal went approximately two hours in length and it was an ordeal for her to say the least," said Det. Saint Jean.

The community is now on edge and appalled by the callous crime.

"Horrible, that's terrible, that's disgusting," said Mario Montalvo.

"It makes me really mad that someone is that brazen to do something to hurt someone to that capacity," said Liz Schaibley.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who knows who the suspect is or what happened Saturday night to come forward, you can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).