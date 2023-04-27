Police release name of teen killed in NW Dade shooting

MIAMI - The name of the 15-year-old who was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday has been released.

Miami-Dade police said around 4:30 p.m. Barry Ellis was shot inside a home he was visiting in the 8000 block of NW Miami Court. There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

"He's smart, he was very very smart, and he just like to have fun that's all," said Ellis' mother.

Police say when they arrived Ellis, with a gunshot wound to his chest, was sitting in a black Honda. Investigators say other people were in the car as well as they were about to drive him to the hospital.

Ellis was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, he died a short time later.

"Someone, someone out there, please come out and say who did this to my son," said Ellis' mother.

Detectives say they have not found the weapon and there have been no arrests.

