Police release bodycam footage of fatal Davie police-involved shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Davie police have released bodycam video of a fatal shooting involving one of their officers.

It happened Friday morning outside of a home in the area of SW 24th Street and SW 145th Avenue after police received a medical call about a resident.

The police bodycam video shows the man, identified as 39-year-old Steven Amann making a sudden move, as he appears to pull an object and point it at police officers. That is when shots were fired and the man is struck.

Before the shots were fired, you hear an officer say, "What're you doing dude?"

Amann was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Neighbors said they heard the sound of gunfire at around midnight.

A woman who lives across the street from the house said police sirens woke her up.

"The police and fire rescue were already there," she said.

The woman said she went outside to see if her neighbors were okay.

"My daughter heard them saying 'don't move, don't move'. Right behind that, that's when we heard the gun shooting. Everybody just fell to the floor, everybody just fell, everybody was screaming in the house to the floor because we knew it was directly in front of our house," she said.

The woman the neighbor has only ever been nice to her and helped her take out the trash.

"He's my neighbor and we have to be concerned about one another here, and then, to what some gun shooting and stuff like that. Like I said, he's a very nice guy," she said.

Davie police said no officers were injured and the person shot was taken to the hospital. That person, who was the patient on the original medical call, was released from the hospital later Saturday, Davie Police stated in an updated press release. Additionally, there were children inside and they did not witness the shooting.

"It's very unfortunate that these things happen. I wish we knew more, it's a very nice neighborhood, it's very curious," said Rae Campbell, who lives in the neighborhood.

"It's very, very quiet back here. We've never had a problem like this, it's really new to us, something like this, I'm really interested in what's going on right now," said David Omlo.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Three Davie police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.