Police: Opa-locka officer shot man with gun

MIAMI - A man with a gun was shot by an Opa-locka police officer Monday night when he refused to follow commands, according to the city's police chief.

It happened after 8 p.m. in the area of NW 147th street and 22nd court.

According to police Chief Scott Israel, they got a call about a man walking around with a gun. An officer responded and ordered the man to stop, but the man refused. The officer, in his marked vehicle, followed the man to a warehouse area. Other officers arrived and the man again refused to stop. That's when, Israel said, one officer shot the man.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. 

