Police: One shot in drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE -- At least one person was injured following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning.

At 6:01 a.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of 92nd Street and NW 27th Avenue where a small group of people were standing when an SUV approached them and opened fire.

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

No further information was provided at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

August 26, 2023

