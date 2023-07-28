Hey you, yes you! Here's how not to fall victim to credit card skimmers at gas pumps

MIAMI - Irving Mercado always checks the card reader before inserting his credit card at the gas pump.

He did that in Miramar Thursday night.

"Initially, I tugged on the card reader and it didn't come off, and I thought everything was okay," Mercado said.

As an editor with CBS News Miami, he's seen the stories of how scammers can steal your information.

That's why he's on alert.

"I took my card, I put the card inside and felt resistance." That's when he realized there was trouble.

"I checked the card reader a little more closely, gave it a little tug, and I pulled it off one side and the face plate just came off, and in my hand was a skimmer," he said.

Then he noticed the keypad wasn't right either.

"I took out my tool here and I got it in and lifted this piece out. I turned it around and saw more circuitry," he explained showing us a picture of the fake keypad.

Incidents of skimming are actually down dramatically in Florida over the past few years.

There were 1,555 incidents in 2019, but two years later, that number was down to 401, much of that attributed to new technology at the pump and with credit cards.

Sgt. Oscar Mendoza from the Miramar Police Department tells CBS News Miami there are simple precautions you can take, starting with the pump you chose.

"This machine is out of view from the other pumps and the gas attendant," Sgt. Mendosa said while standing at a pump, not in view of the gas station clerk.

"What I like to do, instead of parking there I'm going to park right there. Parking here the gas attendant can see me," he demonstrated moving closer to the building.

Why's that important?

"A suspect is not going to come to this pump because there's more eyes on. They operate in stealth. They don't want to be seen doing what they're doing," he explains.

Aside from checking the pump and using the pump closest to the building, the Department of Agriculture suggests you pay with a credit card instead of debit to protect your bank account, consider paying inside and make sure to check your statement for fraudulent charges.

Others find gas station apps work well.

You never pull out your credit card.

As for Irving, he wants consumers to pay close attention.

"I want to share with the people I know, 'Hey! This happened to me, it can happen to you. Always check!"

If you find a suspicious pump, alert the gas station and police and you should report it to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 800-HELP-FLA.