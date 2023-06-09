Police officers testify in case against former Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson

FORT LAUDERDALE — Fellow police officers testified in the case against former school resource officer Scot Peterson.

He's on trial, accused of not racing into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to go after the shooter who was opening fire on students in 2018. Instead, he took cover behind a pillar.

"He's standing there, he may have had his firearm in his hand, but standing there, maybe touching his radios couple of times, that's really it," recalled former Coral Springs Police Officer Richard Vest.

Peterson's attorney argued he didn't charge in because he didn't know where the gunfire was coming from. He put a drama teacher on the stand saying she thought it was coming from somewhere else.

"I heard what I thought were firecrackers off in the distance. It sounded like it was coming from the football field," Melody Herzfeld said.

She's one of nearly 3 dozen witnesses who are expected to testify that they heard the gunfire too, but couldn't tell where it was coming from.

"Did you ever think shots you heard were coming from inside a particular building," asked defense attorneys Mark Eiglarsh.

"No," Herzfeld said.

"Did you ever think those shots were coming from inside the 1200 building," asked Eiglarsh.

"No," she said.

Fellow BSO deputy Richard Vandereems went in that day, saying it's critical you find the shooter, even if it means risking your own life.

"Because you have unarmed children, unarmed teachers and I'm in a bulletproof vest with a gun. I'd rather have him shoot at me than shoot at the kids," he said.

Peterson faces 11 charges including felony child neglect and culpable negligence. Testimony resumes on Monday.