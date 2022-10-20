Large police presence at NW Miami neighborhood
MIAMI - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday evening to NW Miami to an unknown situation.
The scene was on Northwest 111th Street and 7 Street.
CBS4's Gabby Arzola said there were crime scene vehicles at the location and that police had blocked off the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.