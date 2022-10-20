Watch CBS News
Large police presence at NW Miami neighborhood

By CBS Miami Team

Large police scene in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday evening to NW Miami to an unknown situation.

The scene was on Northwest 111th Street and 7 Street.

CBS4's Gabby Arzola said there were crime scene vehicles at the location and that police had blocked off the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.     

First published on October 19, 2022 / 11:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

