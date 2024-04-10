Watch CBS News
Police officer rushed to Jackson South after being shot at Homestead Training Center

By Mauricio Maldonado

Officer shot at Homestead training facility
MIAMI - A police officer was transported to Jackson South Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after being shot in the arm.

It happened at the Homestead Training Center in the 11700 block of SW 304th Street.

The Pinecrest Police Department said one of their female officers was shot during a pre-schedule training exercise.

The unidentified officer was transported to Homestead Hospital and then flown via air rescue to JSMC South for treatment. 

The officer is said to be in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones and Nikiya Carrero will have a live report starting at 5 p.m. 

First published on April 10, 2024 / 2:49 PM EDT

