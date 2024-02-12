Miami police officer, 2 others rushed to JMH following crash

Miami police officer, 2 others rushed to JMH following crash

Miami police officer, 2 others rushed to JMH following crash

MIAMI - A Miami police officer and two others had to be rushed to a local hospital after being involved in a crash on Monday evening.

It happened in the area of NW 7th Avenue, between NW 10 and 11 Streets, which remained closed during the investigation into the crash.

Police spokesperson Michael Vega said that the officer and 2 occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There also was a reported powerline down in the area.

The officer is said to be in stable condition. No word on the condition of the occupants of the second vehicle.

Police did not identify those involved in the crash and did not say who might have been at fault.

The crash remains under investigation.