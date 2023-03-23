Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Miami man arrested, accused of robbery, animal cruelty

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami man accused, arrested of animal abuse
Miami man accused, arrested of animal abuse 00:25

MIAMI - A South Florida man is behind bars Thursday accused of robbery and animal cruelty.

John Guadamuz is facing several charges including robbery and animal cruelty.

Police say a postal worker spotted the 19-year-old repeatedly punching a dog in the front yard of a home in Miami.

When the postal worker confronted him and threatened to call the police, he reportedly snatched her cell phone, got in a car, and threw the phone out the window a few blocks away.

Police eventually arrested Guadamuz. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 7:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.