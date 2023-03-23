Police: Miami man arrested, accused of robbery, animal cruelty

MIAMI - A South Florida man is behind bars Thursday accused of robbery and animal cruelty.

John Guadamuz is facing several charges including robbery and animal cruelty.

Police say a postal worker spotted the 19-year-old repeatedly punching a dog in the front yard of a home in Miami.

When the postal worker confronted him and threatened to call the police, he reportedly snatched her cell phone, got in a car, and threw the phone out the window a few blocks away.

Police eventually arrested Guadamuz.