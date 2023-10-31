Police: Miami Gardens New Year's Day mass shooting suspect in custody

MIAMI - Police announced they have made an arrest in the New Year's Day Miami Gardens mass shooting.

Investigators say 18-year-old Rechard Bartley Junior is facing nearly two dozen charges, including 20 counts of attempted murder.

Six people were hurt and two were grazed by bullets.

Police say cellphone video showed Bartley firing into the fence of a home on the 300 block of Northwest 171st Street just after midnight.

Investigators say they recovered the weapon used, as well as cocaine from his home.

