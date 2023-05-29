Police: MDPD officer faces battery charge after she, pregnant woman confront boyfriend

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer is finding herself on the wrong side of the law after police said she confronted and then battered her boyfriend at Miller's Ale House in Palmetto Bay last Friday night.

Police said Anna Elicia Perez, 34, joined the victim's other girlfriend, who is 7-months pregnant, in confronting their boyfriend at the establishment.

"The officer and pregnant woman intentionally struck the victim on the face and upper body with their hands multiple times," said police.

Investigators said Perez and the victim's girlfriend confronted the victim about infidelity and a "verbal dispute" escalated into a "physical confrontation."

The victim sustained redness to the face and a small bruise to the lower lip as a result of the confrontation, according to the arrest document.

Perez and the other woman were taken into custody and transported to the MDPD special victims bureau.

Perez, who was charged with one count of battery, told police she pushed and hit the victim multiple times.

She was transported to TGK.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Police Directory Freddy Ramirez issued the following statement, "I am disappointed by this officer's actions. We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department. We will work closely with the State Attorney's Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation."

Perez has been relieved of duty with pay pending the state attorney's review of the case.