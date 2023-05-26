Police: MDPD detective discharges weapon during stolen vehicle investigation

MIAMI - Authorities said a Miami-Dade police officer discharged his weapon early Friday morning while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police said it happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of NW 79th Street and NW 13th Avenue.

Detectives said they responded and located the vehicle in question parked at a convenience store and as they approached, they observed two individuals inside.

Police said, "The driver then reached under the driver seat and the detective gave him multiple commands to show his hands. The subject refused to comply and the detective discharged his firearm."

Authorities said no one was struck.

Then, police said the driver and the passenger fled the area abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A perimeter was set up and both subjects were taken into custody.

As is the case in a police-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.