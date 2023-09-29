Margate Boy still missing, two days after being dropped off at school

MARGATE — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy reported missing from the Margate area Wednesday.

Jared Agenor was last seen after he was dropped off at school by his mother on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

Agenor is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs around 160 pounds.

According to police, he was wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, red shoes, and a white ski cap.

If you have seen Jared you are asked to call the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.