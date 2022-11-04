Police: Video captures suspect in attempted abduction of Miami woman

MIAMI - Miami police detectives are looking for a man they said tried to abduct a woman Wednesday night while she walked home from a store.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of the 2200 block of S.W. 24 Street.

The woman told police that while walking home from a nearby store along S.W. 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, she was "grabbed from behind by an unknown man who she encountered earlier while leaving the store."

She told police she screamed for help, causing the man to release her so that he "could immediately escape from the area."

Authorities describe the man as being approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall, medium built (wide stomach), wearing a dark-colored hat, blue disposable surgical mask, dark colored shirt with khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).

