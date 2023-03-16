Watch CBS News
Police-involved shooting under investigation in North Miami Beach

MIAMI - Police are investigating a reported police-involved shooting in North Miami Beach on Thursday afternoon. 

CBS News Miami reporter Peter D'Oench said the suspect had been holding a machete to a woman's throat when he was shot by police. 

The woman is said to be OK, but the man died as a result of his injuries. 

It happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of the 16800 block of NE 2nd Avenue.

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence. 

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

As is customary, in cases involving police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation.   

No other details have been made available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

March 16, 2023

