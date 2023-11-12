Police investigating drowning death of 2-year-old boy in pool at SW Miami-Dade home

MIAMI -- Police on Sunday was investigating the drowning death of a young toddler at a southwest Miami-Dade home, officials said.

The unidentified 2-year-old boy was flown to HCA Florida Kendall, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.

Police investigating the drowning death of a 2-year-old toddler in SW Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

Police in the Hammocks district were called to a home in the 14300 block of SW 170th Terrace at 10 a.m. for a report of women needing help.

The officers who arrived at the home found the boy after he had been pulled from the residence's pool. Officers tried to resuscitate the boy before he was airlifted to the hospital.

Officials said the boy managed to get past several barriers in order to get to the pool, which was behind a screened enclosure.