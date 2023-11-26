Watch CBS News
Police investigating possible shooting in North Miami Beach; asks public to avoid area

By Hunter Geisel

NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Police are currently investigating a possible shooting in North Miami Beach on Sunday morning and to avoid the area.

According to North Miami Beach Police, officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of NE 167th Street and NE 20th Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of NE 167th Street through NE 171st Street between NE 20th Avenue and NE 21st Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS News Miami online and on the app for more updates.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 11:10 AM EST

