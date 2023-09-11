Police investigating death of man shot by Coral Gables motel clerk

MIAMI -- Police in Coral Gables and Miami-Dade on Monday were investigating the death of a man who was shot by a motel desk clerk during a dispute over the weekend, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center after being shot and wounded at Gables Inn, located at 730 S. Dixie Highway, police said in a written statement. The man was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and desk clerk although investigators did not say what they were arguing about.

According to the police statement, the desk clerk, who was not immediately identified, remained on scene and was cooperating with detectives.

It was not clear if the desk clerk would face charges in connection with the fatal shooting.