Police investigate bomb threat at South Plantation High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating a bomb threat called into South Plantation High School.

Just after noon, the school was placed on lockdown along with neighboring Plantation Park Elementary.

At 1:26 p.m., police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the South Plantation High students were being moved to Heritage Park for dismissal.

At 1:35 p.m. police posted that the students were being dismissed. Parents were told to use the first entrance of the park at Fig Tree Lane and Peters Road. Then go to the back of the park at the roundabout to pick them up.

About ten minutes later they posted that Plantation Park Elementary dismissal would be delayed until the high school students were fully dismissed.