Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after fatal shooting in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police investigating fatal shooting in Hollywood
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hollywood 00:16

HOLLYWOOD -- The Hollywood Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night at 101 North Ocean Dr.

According to a police report, officers received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a victim with injuries. 

Officials reported that officers transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Hollywood Police Department's Detective bureau is investigating the incident.

The department is urging the public to call either the Hollywood Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers with any information that may be helpful in the investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.