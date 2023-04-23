Police investigating after fatal shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD -- The Hollywood Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night at 101 North Ocean Dr.

According to a police report, officers received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a victim with injuries.

Officials reported that officers transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Hollywood Police Department's Detective bureau is investigating the incident.

The department is urging the public to call either the Hollywood Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers with any information that may be helpful in the investigation.