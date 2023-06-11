Police investigating after building crashes inside pet grooming store
HOLLYWOOD -- A building is in bad shape after witnesses say a car somehow drove right into a pet grooming store.
Hollywood fire and rescue and police responded to the accident.
Video shows a gaping hole in the building as well as the damages to the vehicle.
The incident happened on east young circle.
This is a developing story.
The condition of the driver is currently unknown.
