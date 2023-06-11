Watch CBS News
Police investigating after building crashes inside pet grooming store

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD -- A building is in bad shape after witnesses say a car somehow drove right into a pet grooming store. 

Hollywood fire and rescue and police responded to the accident.

 Video shows a gaping hole in the building as well as the damages to the vehicle. 

The incident happened on east young circle. 

This is a developing story.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

