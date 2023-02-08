Police investigate woman found dead inside hotel room in Doral
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Doral.
Police said responding officers arrived at the hotel on the 8700 block of 33rd Street, Monday at around 11:30 a.m., only to find an "unresponsive female inside one of the rooms."
Detectives said the woman had apparent gunshot wounds.
Police identified the victim as Maritza Ceballo-Henrique. She was 57.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but determined she was dead.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.