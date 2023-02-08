Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate woman found dead inside hotel room in Doral

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Doral.

Police said responding officers arrived at the hotel on the 8700 block of 33rd Street, Monday at around 11:30 a.m., only to find an "unresponsive female inside one of the rooms."  

Detectives said the woman had apparent gunshot wounds. 

Police identified the victim as Maritza Ceballo-Henrique. She was 57.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but determined she was dead.  

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.