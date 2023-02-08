Police investigate woman found dead inside hotel room in Doral

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Doral.

Police said responding officers arrived at the hotel on the 8700 block of 33rd Street, Monday at around 11:30 a.m., only to find an "unresponsive female inside one of the rooms."

Detectives said the woman had apparent gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Maritza Ceballo-Henrique. She was 57.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but determined she was dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.