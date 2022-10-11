Threats to Miami-Dade, Broward schools unfounded, police investigate "swatting" calls

MIAMI - Police and fire rescue personnel were sent to schools in Miami-Dade and Broward on Tuesday morning to check out reports of possible threats.

Miami Fire Rescue went to Miami Central Senior High School after a call was made about a possible incident at the school, at 1781 NW 95th Street in West Little River. The school was placed on lockdown.

A reported threat was also called concerning Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School, at 8600 NW 107 Avenue, in Doral. The school was also placed on lockdown.

The county's school district said they received calls about the schools, and a few others, and was able to confirm that there was actually no threat.

"It appears to be a hoax. We're getting the same threat at different schools," said Miami-Dade schools police Chief Edwin Lopez.

It is believed they were swatting calls, in which a person makes a prank call which leads to a massive police response. The call usually relates to extreme violence, these types of calls are becoming more frequent nationwide.

Around 10 a.m., lockdowns at all of the affected schools were lifted.

Pembroke Pines posted on Twitter that officers were sent to West Broward High School to investigate a possible swatting call. Police said there is no evidence of any safety concerns at the school. The school was also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Pembroke Pines police said they are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the area and may be connected to the incident at West Broward High.

They said the West Broward campus is secure and they are investigating the source of the call. Police also investigated another suspected swatting call about Charles W Flanagan High School and found no threat.

Fort Lauderdale police said they received a call about an active shooter at Dillard High School morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown. They said no victims were located and no evidence of a shooting was found either.

The calls were made just as closing arguments were getting underway in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.