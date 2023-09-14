Man dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a strip mall in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Miami Village strip mall located in the 18300 block of NW 27th Avenue.

Police said Miami Gardens police responded to reports of shots fired and when they got there, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was leaving the parking lot when two suspects approached his vehicle and began shooting. The suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, according to authorities.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a black BMW SUV crashed into a red Toyota Corolla.

The BMW had several bullet holes on the driver-side window and there were several bullet casing markers on the roadway.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow crime tape.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police continue to investigate.