Man shot inside SW Miami-Dade home, accused shooter in custody

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting at a home in SW Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

Images from Chopper4 showed at least four Miami-Dade police cruisers positioned outside the large home in the 5800 block of SW 118th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police investigate a reported shooting outside a SW Miami-Dade home. CBS News Miami

Police said they received a call about the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

They say the victim had to be transported to a local hospital after being shot twice in the torso.

That person is said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Authorities said a "conversation became heated leading the shooter to discharge a weapon."

The shooter was in custody and is being questioned by detectives. Others, who were inside the home at the time of the incident, are also being interviewed by police.

Authorities had blocked off a roadway leading to the house.

No additional details were released by police.