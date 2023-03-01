Police investigate shooting at Coral Gables restaurant

MIAMI - Police responded Tuesday evening to a restaurant in Coral Gables following reports of a shooting.

It happened at the Sushi Maki on the 2000 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

A person had to be taken to a hospital. Police say it was an accident by a law enforcement officer from another agency.

At last check, a Coral Gables police spokesperson said he didn't know which agency that officer works for.

Images from the scene showed the area cordoned off by yellow tape while police investigated the incident.

CBS4 has learned that a person who was having dinner at the restaurant had a gun on them when it went off.

Police continue to investigate.