Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting at Coral Gables restaurant

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Police responded Tuesday evening to a restaurant in Coral Gables following reports of a shooting. 

It happened at the Sushi Maki on the 2000 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard. 

A person had to be taken to a hospital. Police say it was an accident by a law enforcement officer from another agency.

At last check, a Coral Gables police spokesperson said he didn't know which agency that officer works for.

Images from the scene showed the area cordoned off by yellow tape while police investigated the incident. 

CBS4 has learned that a person who was having dinner at the restaurant had a gun on them when it went off. 

Police continue to investigate. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 10:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.