Police investigate fatal shooting of NW Dade teen

MIAMI - An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a teen in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., they received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of NW 74th Street and NW 23rd Avenue.

Arriving officers found the body of a teen who had been shot.

Police have not released his name at this time, but did say he was known to investigators in previous shooting investigations.