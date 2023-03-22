Watch CBS News
Police investigate fatal shooting of NW Dade teen

MIAMI - An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a teen in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., they received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of NW 74th Street and NW 23rd Avenue.

Arriving officers found the body of a teen who had been shot.

Police have not released his name at this time, but did say he was known to investigators in previous shooting investigations.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:17 AM

