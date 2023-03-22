Police investigate fatal shooting of NW Dade teen
MIAMI - An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a teen in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, just before 11 p.m., they received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of NW 74th Street and NW 23rd Avenue.
Arriving officers found the body of a teen who had been shot.
Police have not released his name at this time, but did say he was known to investigators in previous shooting investigations.
