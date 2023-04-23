Watch CBS News
Police investigate early morning fatal shooting in Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A man was found shot and in critical condition early Saturday morning after Miami police responded to a shot spotter alert.

 The incident occurred near the area of NW 16th Avenue and 60th Street. 

Officials reported that Fire Rescue transported the man to a nearby hospital for further treatment, but he was later pronounced deceased. 

The shooting is still under investigation.

 Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Miami Police Department."  

